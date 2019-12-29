The 11 best new sci-fi books to check out on your new Kindle
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
The holidays are here, and if you’re unwrapping a new Kindle (or a non-Amazon-branded e-reader, or just a device with an e-book app on it), you might be looking for some new books to read.
If you need some recommendations, here’s a list of some of the best science fiction books released in 2019, which should be the perfect choices for a long plane ride home or a quiet vacation morning.
We’ve rounded up our favorite and most-used games, apps, and entertainment. Check out our app picks for iPhones, Android phones, PCs and Macs; our favorite mobile games from Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass; and our top choices for gaming PCs, the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and VR. We’ve also listed our favorite streaming shows on Disney+, Hulu,...
Forget all guilt and sorrows and start the life journey with new happiness and freshness on this new year. Spread the joy by giving some best gift to your lover,... Fab Newz Also reported by •9to5Mac •USATODAY.com