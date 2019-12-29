Global  

Apple touts iPhone 11 ‘Slofie’ feature in new collection of videos

9to5Mac Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Apple is continuing to push its slo-mo selfie feature on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple this weekend has shared four new videos touting the “Slofie” feature in different use cases.

The post Apple touts iPhone 11 ‘Slofie’ feature in new collection of videos appeared first on 9to5Mac.
