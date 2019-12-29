Global  

Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Jedi $34, The Division 2 $12, more

9to5Toys Sunday, 29 December 2019
In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Xbox One/PS4 for *$33.74 shipped*. Regularly $60, it has hovered around $40 or $50 over the last couple weeks and is now at the best price we have tracked. If you’re yet to jump in to this one, now’s your chance. Its impressive visuals, memorable characters, and Metroidvania-style format make it one of the best Star Wars titles in years. Head below for even more of today’s best holiday game deals including Super Star Wars, The Division 2, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Windjammers, Fallout 76, and much more. 

more…

 J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winning the Christmas Day box office. According to THR Early Estimates the film earned $35 million. That's the second best showing of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens $49.3 million. Rise of Skywalker is on pace to win the holiday weekend...

Fans of the “Star Wars” franchise did not disappoint for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Fans watching the movie on Christmas Day put it over the half-billion-dollar mark at the box..

Sure, we’ve played some great releases this decade, but it’s also seen more than its fair share of collective sighs. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most disappointing video games released..

