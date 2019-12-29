Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Verizon Wireless offers Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL official cases for *$19.99 shipped* in various colors. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 at Amazon and other retailers. This is a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked from a trusted retailer. Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Early ratings are solid and you can learn more about these cases right here.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!



The post Official Google Pixel 4/XL cases on sale for $20 in various colors (50% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

