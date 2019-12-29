Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Official Google Pixel 4/XL cases on sale for $20 in various colors (50% off)

9to5Toys Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Verizon Wireless offers Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL official cases for *$19.99 shipped* in various colors. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 at Amazon and other retailers. This is a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked from a trusted retailer. Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases offer a fabric design in your choice of multiple colors. You’ll be able to enjoy wireless charging here with compatible accessories and Google’s Active Edge technology lets you call up Assistant “with just a squeeze.” Early ratings are solid and you can learn more about these cases right here.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post Official Google Pixel 4/XL cases on sale for $20 in various colors (50% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Genealogy DNA helps arrest man for two Florida rape cases dating back 21 years [Video]Genealogy DNA helps arrest man for two Florida rape cases dating back 21 years

A 61-year-old man is behind bars after genealogy DNA linked him to two sexual battery cases in Pinellas and Sarasota counties, dating back 21 years.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:57Published

iPhone 12 Pro: Worth Waiting For? [Video]iPhone 12 Pro: Worth Waiting For?

iPhone XR Deal: https://amzn.to/33TXCj6Check out the new IG page: https://www.instagram.com/jonrettinger/2019 was a great year for tech, but 2020 is shaping up to be even bigger! Let's answer your..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon drops Google Pixel 4/XL as low as $669 in its latest sale

Today we’ve spotted several Google Pixel 4 smartphones on sale at Amazon. Our top pick is the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB in Just Black for *$749 shipped*. That’s...
9to5Toys

Pixel 4 + Nest Hub completely free? AT&T customers can get both at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel 4 64GB Android Smartphone plus Google Nest Hub both for *FREE* to AT&T users who upgrade. *Note: *An activation of up to...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.