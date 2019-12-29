Global  

Take $199 off select 12.9-inch iPad Pro models at Amazon

9to5Toys Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Amazon is currently taking *up to $199 off* Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, returning prices to Black Friday levels to end the year. Some listings will see the final discount applied at checkout. That’s a match of our Thanksgiving week mention and up to $100 better than various other retailers. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Renders Depict Alleged Design of 2020 11 and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Models With Triple-Lens Cameras

MacRumours.com
MacRumours.com

2020 iPad Pro renders show triple-camera bump and glass back

OnLeaks has released yet another render, this time showing Apple fans what the upcoming iPad Pro models may look like.
AppleInsider

