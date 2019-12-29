Take $199 off select 12.9-inch iPad Pro models at Amazon

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Amazon is currently taking *up to $199 off* Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, returning prices to Black Friday levels to end the year. Some listings will see the final discount applied at checkout. That’s a match of our Thanksgiving week mention and up to $100 better than various other retailers. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.



