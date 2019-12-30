Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and More

geek.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and More'Star Trek: Picard' (Photo Credit: CBS Interactive, Inc.)

New Year’s Eve is almost here and while you’re planning for the last night of 2019, we’ve rounded up the top movie and TV trailers that you may have missed during the week. […]

The post Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and More appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week 01:13

 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker makes $500m in first week The latest instalment of the science fiction franchise brought in the whopping figure during its first seven days of release. Domestically in the United States, the 'Star Wars' sequel brought in $32 million on Wednesday Disney has revealed,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 12.20.19 - DrLupo's Charity Stream + Boeing Starliner Gets Up But Can't Finish [Video]Digital Trends Live 12.20.19 - DrLupo's Charity Stream + Boeing Starliner Gets Up But Can't Finish

On the show today: The Boeing Starliner OFT took off but didn't achieve the orbit needed to dock with ISS; Facebook data leak exposes 267 million account IDs; Jeff Bezos wants send broadband satellites..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

The most popular jobs American kids want to do when they grow up [Video]The most popular jobs American kids want to do when they grow up

What did you want to be when you grew up? A sixth of Americans wanted to be a doctor, according to new research.   A new survey of 2,000 Americans brought them back to yesteryear to examine..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' trailers get more than 100 million views

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kajol is on cloud nine as her much anticipated upcoming movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is getting a wide...
Sify

This week’s top stories: Apple Music six-month promo, Mac Pro details, iOS 13.3.1, more

*In this week’s top stories: *More Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR details, a six-month free Apple Music promotion, iOS 13.3.1 beta testing, and more. Read on for...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dipanjan_das_IN

Dipanjan Das @mohit89798 @SanjeevBijli @PVRSupport Bro in any good Multiplex ads and trailers are being show for around 30-40 mi… https://t.co/4sNSJaPsWE 48 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: 'Star Trek: Picard,' 'The Gentlemen,' and More https://t.co/Q22Bn37bv3 #Entertainment 4 hours ago

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @geekdotcom: Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and More https://t.co/HFknZswIO3 https://t.co/… 4 hours ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and More (Genevieve Scarano/Gearlog) https://t.co/Qh0G9uN4eK 5 hours ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: 'Star Trek: Picard,' 'The Gentlemen,' and More https://t.co/AhiaQyKQhi 5 hours ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and More https://t.co/HFknZswIO3 https://t.co/fAB2tHaIO7 5 hours ago

trekonomicsbot

trekonomics trekbot RT @GeekTechology: Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and More https://t.co/qv3q7w6w8Z https://t.… 5 hours ago

GeekTechology

Geek Technology Top Movie and TV Trailers of the Week: ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and More https://t.co/qv3q7w6w8Z https://t.co/xP68QwvcnJ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.