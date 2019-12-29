Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Year Honours: Publication of addresses a 'complete disaster'

BBC News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith calls the breach "concerning" for police officers affected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Honours data breach 'complete disaster', says Iain Duncan Smith

Honours data breach 'complete disaster', says Iain Duncan Smith 00:45

 The online posting of the addresses of more than 1,000 New Year Honours recipients was a "complete disaster", former cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith has said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Home addresses of stars published online [Video]Home addresses of stars published online

The Cabinet Office has apologised after the home addresses of people who received a New Year honours were posted online.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:34Published

A university graduate could become the youngest ever Brit to hold a PhD after being accepted onto the course - aged 15 [Video]A university graduate could become the youngest ever Brit to hold a PhD after being accepted onto the course - aged 15

A university graduate could become the youngest ever Brit to hold a PhD after being accepted onto the course - aged 15.Wang Pok Lo graduated with distinction in his masters MSc in Statistics with..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Year's honours: Accidental publication of addresses a 'complete disaster', says Iain Duncan Smith amid security fears

Ex-civil service chief says government could face legal action from over 1,000 recipients who had home addresses posted online
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greenlightsUK

Green Light Services New Year Honours: Publication of addresses a 'complete disaster' https://t.co/RhYzk4q7Hn https://t.co/FtdRXxcLGr 2 minutes ago

tom_taylor

Tom Taylor New Year Honours: Publication of addresses a 'complete disaster' https://t.co/t99ZKhJg7o #in #tech 3 minutes ago

alzooks

Al Zooks New Year Honours: Publication of addresses a 'complete disaster' https://t.co/9AjnfjM3xn 8 minutes ago

arrowsmith

Jamie Arrowsmith New Year Honours: Publication of addresses a 'complete disaster': https://t.co/vwWBFSMmhX 19 minutes ago

BroadenMyView

Idea Cafes In Action New Year Honours: Publication of addresses a 'complete disaster' https://t.co/pF81UPaQwM 20 minutes ago

klmayua

Agribusiness360 Awesome - New Year Honours: Publication of addresses a 'complete disaster' https://t.co/86B63ZRueW Via BBC #Agribusiness #Investor #Nigeria 23 minutes ago

Microtechs

Microtechs Ltd BBC News - New Year Honours: Publication of addresses a 'complete disaster' https://t.co/gYoKogvy1O 26 minutes ago

SurePCHelp

Sure PC Help New Year Honours: Publication of addresses a 'complete disaster' https://t.co/C2lQatPlNG 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.