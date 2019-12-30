Building the perfect Android Frankenphone: The best parts of the best phones of the year
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Android phones didn’t just break the bank in 2019, they also broke speed, photography, and display records. Samsung and OnePlus delivered handsets that were as groundbreaking as they were gorgeous; Google pushed the limits of smartphone photography; and LG continued to march to its own drum, crafting some truly unique beats along the way.
But for all their strengths, there’s no perfect Android phone. So this year, I decided to build one. Well, on paper. Without further ado, here’s the 2019 Android Frankenphone, built using the best parts of the best phones of the year.
Rob Schultz/IDG
You can build a killer Android phone with a piece of every great handset released in 2019.