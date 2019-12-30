Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion - report

Uber is expecting to lose $1 Billion dollars in market value after reporting 6,000 assault cases. Pennygem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Here's How Xerox Would Finance a Deal With the Much Larger Hewlett-Packard Xerox is reportedly buying Hewlett-Packard and at first glance, the deal looks tough for the much smaller Xerox to pull off. Before we take a look at how Xerox would finance the acquisition, let's.. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:44Published on November 6, 2019