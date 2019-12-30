Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion - report

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The value of mergers and acquisitions in Israel in 2019 fell 6% to $20.4 billion though the number of deals rose 34% to 166, according to a report released by Pricewaterhouse Coopers on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber Expected To Lose $1 Billion Market Value After Reporting 6,000 Assault Cases [Video]Uber Expected To Lose $1 Billion Market Value After Reporting 6,000 Assault Cases

Uber is expecting to lose $1 Billion dollars in market value after reporting 6,000 assault cases. Pennygem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:03Published

Here's How Xerox Would Finance a Deal With the Much Larger Hewlett-Packard [Video]Here's How Xerox Would Finance a Deal With the Much Larger Hewlett-Packard

Xerox is reportedly buying Hewlett-Packard and at first glance, the deal looks tough for the much smaller Xerox to pull off. Before we take a look at how Xerox would finance the acquisition, let's..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Israeli tech exits in 2019 doubled to nearly $10 billion

The total value of exits for Israeli technology startups in 2019 jumped by 102% to $9.9 billion, according to a report released on Tuesday by...
Reuters

Find out how many billions health care added to Nashville's economy last year

Nashville’s largest industry added nearly $11 billion to the local economy last year, according to a new report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Health...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Israeli M&A Value Slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 Billion - Report - https://t.co/s9FXjzmHwq 27 minutes ago

antondominguez

Antonio Dominguez Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion - report https://t.co/BhxEwWVNmA 34 minutes ago

TehMafiaJoe

TehMafiaJoe Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion - report https://t.co/JzoyR3qByW 40 minutes ago

JimBourke

Jim Bourke Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion - report https://t.co/YC7SW2pJmo https://t.co/TwwEdNvBs1 1 hour ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion - report https://t.co/ywyOGwJh2S 1 hour ago

MZconsultoria

MZ Consultoria Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion - report https://t.co/rLnZGZ8L2W 1 hour ago

JacekWierzbicki

BlackCentaur Israeli M&A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 bln -report https://t.co/DfaPlmV2sW via Reuters #news #reuters 1 hour ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Israeli M&amp;A value slips 6% in 2019 to $20.4 billion - report - https://t.co/qSCcavKwgf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.