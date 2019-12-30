Global  

Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 million for improper sharing of user data

Reuters Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Brazil's Ministry Of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million-real ($1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.
