A homeless shelter is about to open inside Amazon's headquarters. Its director says 'it's not on corporations' to solve the homelessness problem. Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

· Amazon is building a homeless shelter on its Seattle campus.

· The shelter will be run by Mary's Place, a nonprofit that has worked with the company for years.

· The nonprofit's executive director, Marty Hartman, said "it's not on corporations" to solve Seattle's homelessness problem.

· She thinks Mary's Place is already... · Amazon is building a homeless shelter on its Seattle campus.· The shelter will be run by Mary's Place, a nonprofit that has worked with the company for years.· The nonprofit's executive director, Marty Hartman, said "it's not on corporations" to solve Seattle's homelessness problem.· She thinks Mary's Place is already 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this