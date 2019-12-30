Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A homeless shelter is about to open inside Amazon's headquarters. Its director says 'it's not on corporations' to solve the homelessness problem.

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A homeless shelter is about to open inside Amazon's headquarters. Its director says 'it's not on corporations' to solve the homelessness problem.· Amazon is building a homeless shelter on its Seattle campus.
· The shelter will be run by Mary's Place, a nonprofit that has worked with the company for years.
· The nonprofit's executive director, Marty Hartman, said "it's not on corporations" to solve Seattle's homelessness problem.
· She thinks Mary's Place is already...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.