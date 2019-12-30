Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 12 minutes ago )

Image: 91Mobiles / @OnLeaks



The Pixel 4A could be Google’s first phone to feature a hole-punch display, new renders published by 91Mobiles claim. The unofficial renders, which are based on information provided by leaker OnLeaks, show what could be an unannounced budget version of the recently released Pixel 4, similar to the Pixel 3A that followed last year’s Pixel 3.



