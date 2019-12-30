Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims

The Verge Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claimsImage: 91Mobiles / @OnLeaks

The Pixel 4A could be Google’s first phone to feature a hole-punch display, new renders published by 91Mobiles claim. The unofficial renders, which are based on information provided by leaker OnLeaks, show what could be an unannounced budget version of the recently released Pixel 4, similar to the Pixel 3A that followed last year’s Pixel 3.

The design appears to combine elements of both the Pixel 4 and the 3A. The 3.5mm headphone jack from the 3A returns, as does the bottom-firing speakers and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile, the square camera bump from the Pixel 4 also makes an appearance here. However, while the Pixel 4 included two sensors on its rear, the renders claim that the 4A will have just one. The 4A will...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Ruined the Pixel [Video]Google Ruined the Pixel

Pixel 4: https://amzn.to/2K1fQItPixel 4 vs iPhone 11 Pro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEfNgX7TVQ0The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were tough devices to review. I've been a fan of the line for..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 14:10Published

iPhone 11 Pro vs Pixel 4: We Have a Problem [Video]iPhone 11 Pro vs Pixel 4: We Have a Problem

You've got the iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max on one side and the Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL on the other. Which device wins out in a head to head battle? Let's find out!iPhone 11 Pro review: Pixel 4 review:..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 12:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon drops Google Pixel 4/XL as low as $669 in its latest sale

Today we’ve spotted several Google Pixel 4 smartphones on sale at Amazon. Our top pick is the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB in Just Black for *$749 shipped*. That’s...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims Image: 91Mobiles / @OnLeak https://t.co/vUOiFlSdyU 36 seconds ago

boreronews

BoreroNews TheVerge: Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims https://t.co/OP2ilTIJ7G 44 seconds ago

lagificom

lagificom Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims https://t.co/vTrXCV9aN5 3 minutes ago

yaxeed

yaxeed Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims https://t.co/295za23yWh 3 minutes ago

FarzalSays

Farzal Khan Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims https://t.co/afBlKwgggJ Image: 91Mobiles /… https://t.co/gq8THYHXyj 3 minutes ago

VacancyDatabase

The Digital Horizon Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims https://t.co/38MO012U3K Jon Porter 4 minutes ago

MSocMed

MSocMed Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims https://t.co/PuNgQ5GRfN https://t.co/Nee8ygn5kq 5 minutes ago

Glasgow_Watch

Glasgow Watch RT @boyddigital: Pixel 4A could feature a hole-punch display, unofficial render claims https://t.co/uT24HhCbua 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.