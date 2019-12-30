WhatsApp ends support for Windows Phone and older versions of Android

WhatsApp runs on a huge range of operating systems, but even the ubiquitous messaging app doesn't think it's worth supporting Windows Phone any more. The company has announced it is ending support for older versions of Android and iOS as well as the...



Recent related news from verified sources WhatsApp to stop working on Windows phone device from December 31 Social messaging app WhatsApp will stop working on phones running on Windows mobile operating system from December 31. As per a FAQ section on the instant...

WorldNews 4 hours ago



The 12 best games on Google Play Pass for your new Android phone Illustration by William Joel / The Verge If you just got a brand-new Android phone for the holidays, you probably want to play some games on your shiny...

The Verge 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this