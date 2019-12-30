Global  

The 11 best superhero movies of the decade, according to critics

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The 11 best superhero movies of the decade, according to critics· Review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes recently released its list of the 50 best superhero movies of the decade.
· The list is based on Rotten Tomatoes' adjusted scoring, which it says "accounts for the variation in the number of reviews per movie."
· The top of the list includes "Avengers: Endgame," "Wonder Woman," and...
Credit: WatchMojo
News video: Top 10 Best Movies of the Last Decade

Top 10 Best Movies of the Last Decade 14:21

 Decades come and go, but the movies are forever. Welcome to WatchMojo and today we’ll be counting down our picks for the Top 10 Best Movies of the Decade. For this list, we’re taking a look at movies released from 2010 to 2019 that will not only be remembered as classics in the years to come, but...

