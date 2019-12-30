Global  

These Were Barack Obama’s Favorite Books, Movies of 2019

geek.com Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
These Were Barack Obama's Favorite Books, Movies of 2019

The nation’s dad, Barack Obama over the weekend revealed his favorite books, films, and TV shows of 2019. What began as a White House ritual in 2015 has continued post-presidency, offering the country […]

News video: Obama Reveals His Favorite 2019 Movies And TV Shows

Obama Reveals His Favorite 2019 Movies And TV Shows 00:47

 Former President Barack Obama has revealed his list of favorite movies and TV shows from 2019.

Obama reveals his favourite books, movies and TV shows of 2019

Barack Obama has revealed his favourite books, movies and TV shows from 2019 in a round-up that  captures the former US president's wide range of interests.
Brisbane Times

Obama's 'favorite books of 2019' list includes a title that slammed his administration's incestuous relationship with Google

Obama's 'favorite books of 2019' list includes a title that slammed his administration's incestuous relationship with Google· It's an annual tradition for former US president Barack Obama to share his favorite books of the year. · He posted his 19 favorite books of 2019 to Twitter...
Business Insider Also reported by •TMZ.comMashable

