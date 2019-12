Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 15 minutes ago )

· Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who claims to have made the first genetically edited babies in the world using CRISPR technology, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

· Many scientists, ethicists, and government officials have criticized He, calling his research unethical and dangerous.

