A scientist who genetically edited babies was just sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's how he did it and why scientists around the world are outraged.

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A scientist who genetically edited babies was just sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's how he did it and why scientists around the world are outraged.

· *A Chinese court on Monday sentenced scientist He Jiankui, who claimed in 2018 that the first two gene-edited babies had been born, to three years in prison for conducting "illegal medical practice," according to Chinese state media reports.*
· *The court sentenced two of He's colleagues to time in prison as well,...
News video: China jails 'gene-editing' scientist

China jails 'gene-editing' scientist 01:01

 A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world&apos;s first &apos;gene-edited&apos; babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese court sentences 'gene-editing' scientist to three years in prison: Xinhua

A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "gene-edited" babies to three years in prison on Monday, according to the official Xinhua...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24SifyCBS NewsBusiness InsiderFossbytes

China convicts researcher who claimed to create world's first gene-edited babies

A Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate with claims he had made the world's first genetically edited babies was sentenced Monday to three years in...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Sify

ZaxxonGalaxian

ZaxxonGalaxian RT @hofrench: A Chinese court sentenced He Jiankui, the scientist who created the world’s first known genetically modified babies, to three… 15 seconds ago

catinblackwalks

A Cat in black RT @suilee: Today’s surprise announcement on He Jiankui’s prison sentence caps the biggest scandal in the scientific world in years. Also,… 40 seconds ago

LeighGTurner

Leigh Turner "A Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate with claims that he had made the world’s first genetically edite… https://t.co/gqVAzx0B0E 2 minutes ago

DreamtoProfit

Virginia Phillips Chinese Scientist Who Genetically Edited Babies Gets 3 Years in Prison https://t.co/XoTv0sCT17 https://t.co/DjUiVFWx3K 4 minutes ago

LaurenEG27

Lauren Gonzalez RT @nytimes: Breaking News: A Chinese scientist who claimed he had created the world’s first genetically edited babies was sentenced to thr… 4 minutes ago

KutandB

Kutand Alkım Bayer RT @NYTScience: A Chinese court sentenced He Jiankui, the researcher who shocked the global scientific community when he claimed that he ha… 5 minutes ago

droolindog

Droolin' Dog World's first genetically altered babies born in China, scientist claims https://t.co/041jjVufqy https://t.co/j68Eb8604p 5 minutes ago

4Everanimalz1

Robert Armstrong RT @LaurelCoons: Scientist Who Genetically Edited Babies Sentenced To Prison: 🧬A court sentenced #HeJiankui to 3 years in prison and $430,… 6 minutes ago

