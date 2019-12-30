Global  

See inside Tesla's flashy delivery ceremony for its first Chinese-made Model 3s — which even featured a flower-filled wedding proposal (TSLA)

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
See inside Tesla's flashy delivery ceremony for its first Chinese-made Model 3s — which even featured a flower-filled wedding proposal (TSLA)· *Tesla delivered its first 15 cars that were made in China on Monday with spectacular flair.*
· *Less than a year after breaking ground, Elon Musk's company delivered the first 15 cars made at its Shanghai Gigafactory. *
· *The Chinese plant is a move to avoid effects of the US-China trade war and increase access to the...
