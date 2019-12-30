Global  

An NYU doctor is suing Apple alleging it stole a life-saving Apple Watch feature he says he invented (AAPL)

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
An NYU doctor is suing Apple alleging it stole a life-saving Apple Watch feature he says he invented (AAPL)· An NYU cardiologist has filed a lawsuit against Apple over an Apple Watch feature that detects heartbeat irregularities, arguing that the company stole his patented design.
· The feature is potentially life-saving — several people said they visited heart doctors in time to receive treatment after their Apple Watch detected...
Recent related news from verified sources

NYU doctor sues Apple over Apple Watch’s ability to detect atrial fibrillation

Apple Watch’s ability to detect atrial fibrillation has proven to be life-saving for many users, but a New York University doctor is now suing Apple over the...
9to5Mac

NYU doctor Joseph Wiesel claims Apple used his patented heartbeat-monitoring tech without permission in lawsuit

Cardiologist Joseph Wiesel says Apple used his patented heartbeat-monitoring technology without permission and integrated it into Apple Watches.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •engadget

