Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's what it may look like (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's what it may look like (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google may release a cheaper version of the Pixel 4 called the Pixel 4a, which would have a headphone jack, a single camera, and an all-screen design with a hole-punch-shaped cutout for the selfie camera.
· That's according to a new leak from tech blog 91mobiles and OnLeaks, which has reported accurate information about...
Recent related news from verified sources

After a year of unrest at Google, insiders are reacting with a weird lack of emotion to the leadership change (GOOG, GOOGL)

After a year of unrest at Google, insiders are reacting with a weird lack of emotion to the leadership change (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from Google leadership on December 3, and employees say the company hasn't announced any major...
Business Insider

Modified Google Recorder app from Pixel 4 works on most Android phones

One of the notable new features from Google’s Pixel 4 is its handy Recorder app. That app has since become available to older Pixels but, unfortunately, it’s...
9to5Google Also reported by •Mashable9to5ToysTechRadar

