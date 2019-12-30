Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's what it may look like (GOOG, GOOGL)

Nadeem Ansari FCIM FIDM 🇬🇧 RT @businessinsider: Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's w… https://t.co/1Kn3aBsigW 6 minutes ago Rizvan Rasheed RT @businessinsider: Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's what it may look like htt… 15 minutes ago Crash Signal Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's what it may look like… https://t.co/ppPrQgvhGk 28 minutes ago plugilo Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's what it may look like… https://t.co/7rS0RVw9X9 35 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's what it may look like… https://t.co/z7lsChnoQw 38 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's what it may look like… https://t.co/St8yNJ3o2g 38 minutes ago Business Insider Google is expected to release a cheaper version of its Pixel 4 smartphone next year — here's what it may look like https://t.co/F4c8bLWS83 50 minutes ago