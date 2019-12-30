Netflix's 'The Witcher' dethroned 'The Mandalorian' as the biggest TV series in the world
Monday, 30 December 2019 () · Netflix's "The Witcher" is the most in-demand TV show in the world, according to data company Parrot Analytics.
· The fantasy series dethroned Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" as the top global series.
· "The Witcher" is also one of Netflix's most popular series in the US, second only to "Stranger Things," the streaming...
