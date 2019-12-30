Netflix's 'The Witcher' dethroned 'The Mandalorian' as the biggest TV series in the world

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

· Netflix's "The Witcher" is the most in-demand TV show in the world, according to data company Parrot Analytics.

· The fantasy series dethroned Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" as the top global series.

· "The Witcher" is also one of Netflix's most popular series in the US, second only to "Stranger Things," the streaming... · Netflix's "The Witcher" is the most in-demand TV show in the world, according to data company Parrot Analytics.· The fantasy series dethroned Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" as the top global series.· "The Witcher" is also one of Netflix's most popular series in the US, second only to "Stranger Things," the streaming 👓 View full article

