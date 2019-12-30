Global  

Netflix's 'The Witcher' dethroned 'The Mandalorian' as the biggest TV series in the world

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Netflix's 'The Witcher' dethroned 'The Mandalorian' as the biggest TV series in the world· Netflix's "The Witcher" is the most in-demand TV show in the world, according to data company Parrot Analytics.
· The fantasy series dethroned Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" as the top global series.
· "The Witcher" is also one of Netflix's most popular series in the US, second only to "Stranger Things," the streaming...
News video: What's Coming to Netflix in January 2020 | THR News

What's Coming to Netflix in January 2020 | THR News 01:49

 A new year means a slew of new content headed to the streaming giant, including seasons of the Netflix original series 'Grace and Frankie,' 'Sex Education,' 'Hip-Hop Evolution,' 'BoJack Horseman' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.'

Netflix's 'The Witcher' is one of the biggest shows in the US despite poor reviews from critics

Netflix's 'The Witcher' is one of the biggest shows in the US despite poor reviews from critics· Netflix's "The Witcher" has a "rotten" 56% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes but a 93% audience score. · Yet it's one of the most in-demand original streaming...
Business Insider

Here’s What You Should Know About Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’

Here’s What You Should Know About Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’A character breakdown of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's 'The Witcher.' (Photo Credit: James Minchin / Netflix) The day has finally arrived: Netflix’s original...
geek.com

