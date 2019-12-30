BESTEK’s 500W power inverter is a road trip must at $28 (Reg. $40) Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

BESTEK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500W DC Power Inverter with dual 2.4A USB Ports for *$27.99 shipped* when the code *30TA68NQ* is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 list price and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever been on a road trip and needed to charge a laptop, camera, or anything else that requires a 110V AC outlet, then you know the struggle. This inverter turns your car’s DC power into AC, offering a simple solution to charging multiple devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



more…



BESTEK's 500W power inverter is a road trip must at $28 (Reg. $40)

Tweets about this Anith Gopal BESTEK’s 500W power inverter is a road trip must at $28 (Reg. $40) https://t.co/Ud34wK3e16 https://t.co/QeSy4g54mh 2 days ago