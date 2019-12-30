Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

BESTEK’s 500W power inverter is a road trip must at $28 (Reg. $40)

9to5Toys Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
BESTEK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500W DC Power Inverter with dual 2.4A USB Ports for *$27.99 shipped* when the code *30TA68NQ* is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 list price and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever been on a road trip and needed to charge a laptop, camera, or anything else that requires a 110V AC outlet, then you know the struggle. This inverter turns your car’s DC power into AC, offering a simple solution to charging multiple devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post BESTEK’s 500W power inverter is a road trip must at $28 (Reg. $40) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Road Trip Germs And How To Avoid The Grossness During Your Holiday Travels [Video]Road Trip Germs And How To Avoid The Grossness During Your Holiday Travels

No doubt you've got the packing down pat, as well as the best ways to entertain the kids as you travel. You've probably stashed some hand sanitizer for those thousands of restroom stops as well. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:15Published

Peculiar Place to Put a Power Pole [Video]Peculiar Place to Put a Power Pole

Occurred on November 16, 2019 / Vladimir Region, Russia Info from Licensor: A driver finds a road with a power line placed directly between the lanes of traffic.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal BESTEK’s 500W power inverter is a road trip must at $28 (Reg. $40) https://t.co/Ud34wK3e16 https://t.co/QeSy4g54mh 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.