Zappos takes an extra 20% off Nike, Sorel, adidas, UGG, more + free shipping

Zappos’ Roaring ’20’s Sale takes an* extra 20% off* sale styles with code *CELEBRATE19* at checkout. You can score great deals on Nike, Sorel, adidas, UGG, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Sorel Madson Chukka Boot is a trendy and stylish option for the winter season. Originally priced at $128, however during the sale you can find it for *$102*. These boots are also waterproof, which is great for winter weather and it has a rigid outsole that promotes traction. You can find them in two color options for this price and they’re rated 4.8/5 stars from Zappos customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



