Sony filed a patent for a new PlayStation controller, and it looks like it could compete with Microsoft's premium Xbox controller

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sony filed a patent for a new PlayStation controller, and it looks like it could compete with Microsoft's premium Xbox controller· *Sony has filed a patent for a new PlayStation controller with the World Intellectual Property Organization.*
· *While a separate patent for the PlayStation 5 controller surfaced in November, Sony's latest design adds two new buttons to the design of the DualShock 4.*
· The patent images don't guarantee that Sony will move...
News video: Sony patents new controller design

Sony patents new controller design 00:27

 Sony Patents New Controller Design

