Netflix's most popular movies of the year, 'Murder Mystery' and '6 Underground,' were torn apart by critics
Monday, 30 December 2019 () · Netflix revealed its most popular movies of the year on Monday, and "Murder Mystery" and "6 Underground" topped the list.
· The movies received terrible reviews from critics, but are far from the first critically panned Netflix movies to be major hits with viewers.
· In fact, Netflix's content chief said in 2018 that...
"A Christmas Story" is officially the best holiday movie of all-time, according to new research. The 1983 movie based on author Jean Shepherd's work follows young Ralphie Parker's Christmas mission to..