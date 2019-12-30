This building in Dubai is the largest 3D-printed structure in the world — and it took just 3 workers and a printer to build it
Monday, 30 December 2019 () · Dubai is now home to the largest 3D-printed building ever constructed.
· The city has a track record of building extravagant landmarks to entice visitors, and it's also home to the world's tallest building.
· The 3D-printed office building was an engineering feat, using only three workers and one printer. The city plans to...
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Apis Cor, an American construction firm that specializes in 3D printing, completed the world's largest 3D-printed building in Dubai at the end of October.
The building stands at 9.5 meters and covers an area of 640 square meters, according to the company's project...