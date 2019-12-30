Global  

This building in Dubai is the largest 3D-printed structure in the world — and it took just 3 workers and a printer to build it

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
This building in Dubai is the largest 3D-printed structure in the world — and it took just 3 workers and a printer to build it· Dubai is now home to the largest 3D-printed building ever constructed.
· The city has a track record of building extravagant landmarks to entice visitors, and it's also home to the world's tallest building.
· The 3D-printed office building was an engineering feat, using only three workers and one printer. The city plans to...
Credit: TomoNews US
News video: World's largest 3D-printed building completed in Dubai

World's largest 3D-printed building completed in Dubai 01:11

 DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Apis Cor, an American construction firm that specializes in 3D printing, completed the world's largest 3D-printed building in Dubai at the end of October. The building stands at 9.5 meters and covers an area of 640 square meters, according to the company's project...

World's largest 3D-printed building constructed in Dubai [Video]World's largest 3D-printed building constructed in Dubai

Apis Cor, an American construction firm that specializes in 3D printing, completed the world's largest 3D-printed building in Dubai at the end of October.

News Orgs Need More Precision, Less Partisanship: GroupM’s Norman [Video]News Orgs Need More Precision, Less Partisanship: GroupM’s Norman

The year is 2019 and disinformation is everywhere. Every day, it seems, every fact has now become contestable, as many citizens, media and politicians choose to engage in building a community rather..

