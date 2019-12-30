Global  

Facebook reverses course after backlash, deciding to remove ads about a HIV-prevention drug that were called 'factually inaccurate' and a risk to public health

Business Insider Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Facebook reverses course after backlash, deciding to remove ads about a HIV-prevention drug that were called 'factually inaccurate' and a risk to public health

· *Facebook has begun removing ads that have been criticized for promoting false information regarding an HIV-prevention drug, as the company continues to wrestle with policing ads on its platform. *
· *Earlier this month, an open letter to **Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — published on GLAAD's website and signed by...
