Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones return to Black Friday pricing at $200

Best Buy offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various colors for *$199.99 shipped*. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $350 price tag and regular $280 going rate at Amazon. This is also a match of our Black Friday mention as well. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. Includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Over 5,000 Best Buy customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.



