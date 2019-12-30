Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones return to Black Friday pricing at $200

9to5Toys Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Best Buy offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various colors for *$199.99 shipped*. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $350 price tag and regular $280 going rate at Amazon. This is also a match of our Black Friday mention as well. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. Includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Over 5,000 Best Buy customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones return to Black Friday pricing at $200 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Almost PERFECT [Video]Almost PERFECT

Try Vectornatorfor FREE: https://vectornator.ioAirPods Pro: https://amzn.to/36wgp61AirPods 2: https://amzn.to/2qKTq7VApple updated the AirPods line about a month ago with the addition of the AirPods..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 09:12Published

Save $170 on Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones this Cyber Monday [Video]Save $170 on Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones this Cyber Monday

Headphone deals don't get much better than this – snag the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for just $129 this Cyber Monday!

Credit: You Need This     Duration: 05:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Score Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 at Black Friday pricing from $700 (Up to $250 off)

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10 256GB Android Smartphone for *$749.99 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. Normally...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AppDropped_UK

AppDroppedUK Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - Matte Black | #Save 18%! for only £199.99 https://t.co/abLNEyAgLA https://t.co/8prCp5ZcsL 34 minutes ago

bestdealsearch

Best Deal Search 💰 Deal Of The Day 💰 Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Only $200 @ Best Buy (MS… https://t.co/tBQwHCYnBk 1 hour ago

xulu_nkosinathi

nkosinathi xulu RT @ASAPferg: Check me out in the new “Beats Camo Collection” ! By @beatsbydre They just released today, Play Floor Seats while you’re li… 10 hours ago

AliKemalCesmeci

Her Sabah İşe Giden Adam Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – Shadow Gray https://t.co/f4JQTXOl3a https://t.co/3NZwIzmbmD 1 day ago

reidscorpio

RΞID• RT @SKLOOKBOOK: 190715 #HAN HEADWEAR: BLACKBLOND BBD Black Devil Cap Black KRW 68,000 TEE: Anti Social Social Club Eye Hate Neek Tee Wh… 2 days ago

thetechmutant

thetechmutantstore #hack #nerd Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headset Bluetooth Music Headphones Pure ANC Noise Reduction Earphones w… https://t.co/3Yq8bRAkip 2 days ago

_tsweets

Tamara✨ RT @_tsweets: I’m giving the Beats Studio³ Wireless Headphones away for free but ya gotta work for it. 😏 Click the link! 👇🏾 https://t.co/2N… 2 days ago

thetechmutant

thetechmutantstore #tripod #telescopic Beats X Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Collection Pure ANC Noise Canceling Bluetooth Musi… https://t.co/Mf5Afe5ppL 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.