Train to be a Jedi with Lenovo’s $25 Star Wars AR headset (Reg. $55+)

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront offers its Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset for *$24.99 shipped*. Having originally sold for $200, we’ve more recently been seeing it for around $55. Beating our previous mention by $30, today’s offer is good one of the lowest we’ve ever tracked. Featuring an augmented reality headset, this starter kit from Lenovo allows you to battle against Stormtroopers, Sith Lords, and more in the comfort of your own home. It uses a motion-activated Lightsaber to let you chop down enemies, block laser blasts and duel against other Lightsaber-wielders. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and we said it carries an “unparalleled Star Wars experience” in our hands-on review.



