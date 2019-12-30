Global  

macOS Catalina: Use Apple Watch to replace your password without Touch ID

9to5Mac Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Touch ID fingerprint recognition is replacing passwords on new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, but what if your Mac doesn’t have a fingerprint reader? The good news is that you don’t need to spend a thousand dollars on a new computer. You can replace your password on macOS Catalina without Touch ID if you wear an Apple Watch.

The post macOS Catalina: Use Apple Watch to replace your password without Touch ID appeared first on 9to5Mac.
