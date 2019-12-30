Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 22 hours ago )

9to5Mac is brought to you by *CleanMyMac X*. Find hidden junk, large old folders, unused apps, and heavy memory consumers. You can also use CleanMyMac X to remove malware, unwanted pop-ups, and virus extensions.



Touch ID fingerprint recognition is replacing passwords on new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, but what if your Mac doesn’t have a fingerprint reader? The good news is that you don’t need to spend a thousand dollars on a new computer. You can replace your password on macOS Catalina without Touch ID if you wear an Apple Watch.



more…



--------------------



Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:



The post macOS Catalina: Use Apple Watch to replace your password without Touch ID appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

