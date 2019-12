Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 35 minutes ago )

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has announced that it is dropping support for older versions of iOS starting in the coming months. According to a new support document, WhatsApp will drop support for iOS 8 and older on February 1, 2020.



