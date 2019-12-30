Global  

Sonos explains why it bricks old devices with ‘Recycle Mode’

The Verge Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Sonos explains why it bricks old devices with ‘Recycle Mode’Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Late last week, Sonos was called out on Twitter by Devin Wilson for its practices around sustainability. The company drew particular attention for a “Recycle Mode” software feature that, once activated, begins a countdown that eventually renders older Sonos devices basically inoperable. Recycle Mode is part of the trade-up program that Sonos announced back in October, which lets customers get a discount on newer Sonos speakers like the One, Beam, or the Port that Nilay just reviewed.

It works like this: you check if one of your Sonos gadgets is eligible for the trade-up promo. Then you confirm in the Sonos app that you’d like to “trade” your current device toward a new one. Sonos instantly grants you a 30 percent discount, and then...
