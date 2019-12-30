Global  

Save $43 on the AmazonBasics dual arm aluminum monitor stand at $157.50

9to5Toys Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Premium Dual Arm Aluminum Monitor Stand for* $157.48 shipped*. Down from $200, today’s offer is good for an over $43 discount, is $12 under the previous price drop, and is a new Amazon low. This VESA monitor stand clamps to your desk and allows you position two monitors that weigh up to 20-pounds each. Not only does it free up desk space, but elevating your monitors can also help relieve neck strain and the like. Plus, the adjustable arm design allows you to get just the right position. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

