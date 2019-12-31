Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

AirPods Pro sale: How to cut the long lines at Apple Stores

SFGate Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Apple excels at three things these days: making money, making you feel that your $700 device could be cooler, and making people stand in line around the block. The latest example of all three: Airpods Pro.

Retailing for $249.99, the premium iteration of AirPods have people literally lining up in the streets around the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple BUYS Tesla [Video]Apple BUYS Tesla

Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytIs Apple buying Tesla? Well,..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 11:43Published

Almost PERFECT [Video]Almost PERFECT

Try Vectornatorfor FREE: https://vectornator.ioAirPods Pro: https://amzn.to/36wgp61AirPods 2: https://amzn.to/2qKTq7VApple updated the AirPods line about a month ago with the addition of the AirPods..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 09:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

I've been switching between Apple's standard AirPods and the AirPods Pro, and there's only 1 reason you should consider buying the more expensive version (AAPL)

I've been switching between Apple's standard AirPods and the AirPods Pro, and there's only 1 reason you should consider buying the more expensive version (AAPL)· If you're trying to decide whether to purchase the standard AirPods or the pricier AirPods Pro, consider how important noise cancellation is to you. · There...
Business Insider

How Tos, Guides, and Tips for New AirPods Owners

Since their launch in 2016, Apple's AirPods have become wildly popular and are an oft-gifted item. This year, Apple debuted both the AirPods 2 and the AirPods...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.