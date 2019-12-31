Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California's new labor law

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. court in Los Angeles argues that the law set to take effect Wednesday violates federal and state constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process.

Uber said it will try to link the lawsuit to another legal challenge filed in mid-December by associations representing freelance writers and photographers.

The California Trucking Association filed the first challenge to the law in November on behalf of independent truckers.

The law creates the nation's strictest test by which workers must be considered employees and it could set a precedent for other states.

The latest challenge includes two independent workers who wrote about their concerns with the new law.

“This has thrown my life and the lives of more than a hundred=thousand drivers into uncertainty,” ride-share driver Lydia Olson's wrote in a Facebook post cited by Uber.

Postmates driver Miguel Perez called on-demand work “a blessing” in a letter distributed by Uber. He said he used to drive a truck for 14 hours at a time, often overnight.

“Sometimes, when I was behind the wheel, with an endless shift stretching out ahead of me like the open road, I daydreamed about a different kind of job -- a job where I could choose when, where and how much I worked and still make enough money to feed my family," he wrote.

The lawsuit contends that the law exempts some industries but includes ride-share and delivery companies without a rational basis for distinguishing between them. It alleges that the law also infringes on workers' rights to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: New Labor Lawsuit

New Labor Lawsuit 01:48

 Ride-share company Uber and on-demand meal delivery service Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber and Postmastes ask court to block new California law [Video]Uber and Postmastes ask court to block new California law

Uber and Postmastes asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect. According to Reuters, the two companies argue the bill violates the U.S. constitution. The law would make..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Uber And Postmastes Ask Court To Block New California Law [Video]Uber And Postmastes Ask Court To Block New California Law

Uber and Postmastes asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect. According to Reuters, the two companies argue the bill violates the U.S. constitution. The law would make..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law, claiming it's unconstitutional

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and courier services provider Postmates Inc asked a U.S. court to block a California labor law set to go into effect...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesWebProNewsNYTimes.com

How California’s new privacy law could impact these Bay Area companies

Come Jan. 1, operating costs may rise and revenues fall as a wide swath of the region’s SMBs to Fortune 500 companies grapple with complying with the new...
bizjournals Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this

Liberty4CA

FreeAllCaptives Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California's new labor law - ABC News - https://t.co/P5SUadPHFs via @ABC 5 minutes ago

KIMPY123

Susan Kimpton RT @kron4news: JUST IN: #Uber and #Postmates sued Monday to block a broad new California law aimed at giving wage and benefit protections t… 18 minutes ago

nrdavis

Natalie Davis RT @CourthouseNews: Uber, Postmates Challenge California Labor Law in Federal Court https://t.co/gWfxN5OeoQ https://t.co/jGNXEfXJks 35 minutes ago

CourthouseNews

Courthouse News Uber, Postmates Challenge California Labor Law in Federal Court https://t.co/gWfxN5OeoQ https://t.co/jGNXEfXJks 46 minutes ago

dhunniecutt

Donnie Hunniecutt Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California's new labor law https://t.co/XfRJXgGrjR 57 minutes ago

Sacramento_NC

Sacramento NewsChan Sacramento News Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California's new labor law https://t.co/L43SyrU2tg https://t.co/ryw2XacDL6 2 hours ago

echo5juliet

Jeff Johnson RT @fox5sandiego: Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California’s new labor law https://t.co/POuCc5QCHk 2 hours ago

daily_nyk

NYK DAILY Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California’s new labor law https://t.co/QV6dzmlqoq https://t.co/F99q4wOser 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.