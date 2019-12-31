Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

India Announces ‘Vajra’: A Blockchain-Based Payment Platform

Fossbytes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The cryptocurrency scenario in India is still obscure but the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a blockchain-based payment system called Vajra. NPCI is leveraging the distributed ledger technology (DLT) to create a payment system that is easy to use and allows high speed and secure transactions at the same time. Vajra blockchain […]

The post India Announces ‘Vajra’: A Blockchain-Based Payment Platform appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How to avoid a cyber scam [Video]How to avoid a cyber scam

Many countries are moving towards cashless payment systems. In India too, the trend is picking up. Cards, online banking, digital wallets and other digital payment systems are quite popular. But this..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 05:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India's Payments Platform Varja Gets the Blockchain Ball Rolling

India's Payments Platform Varja Gets the Blockchain Ball RollingNPCI of India is going with blockchain to minimize processing time, secure digital payment process and faster dispute resolution
The Cointelegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Outlaw589

Ragnarök RT @ANT159694954: India Announces ‘Vajra’: A Blockchain-Based Payment Platform https://t.co/hDTCWld29G via @@fossbytes14 7 hours ago

ANT159694954

ANT1 India Announces ‘Vajra’: A Blockchain-Based Payment Platform https://t.co/hDTCWld29G via @@fossbytes14 8 hours ago

BlockFxGold

BLOCK FX GOLD India Announces ‘Vajra’: A Blockchain-Based Payment Platform - https://t.co/OwM1JMW4pw https://t.co/NarJgQf1gJ 9 hours ago

i88ca

Entrepreneur i88.ca India Announces 'Vajra': A Blockchain-Based Payment Platformhttps://tech.goyun.info/feeds/8406334946477485997/comments/default 10 hours ago

TechWithPoppy

Pranjal Tiwari The #cryptocurrency scenario in India is still obscure but the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has ann… https://t.co/qOZCeBHCop 11 hours ago

nitdan96

𝓜𝓻.𝓡𝓸𝓫𝓸𝓽 👨‍💻 RT @fossbytes14: It'll make the payment process easier, faster and more transparent!!! https://t.co/t8VHQQEnks @NPCI_NPCI 14 hours ago

YashdeepRaj

Yashdeep Raj India Announces ‘Vajra’: A Blockchain-Based Payment Platform #india #npci #vajra #payment #blockchain… https://t.co/fwSnpPiiGM 14 hours ago

fossbytes14

Fossbytes It'll make the payment process easier, faster and more transparent!!! https://t.co/t8VHQQEnks @NPCI_NPCI 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.