ProtonMail's ProtonCalendar beta is the 'first fully encrypted calendar app'

Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Privacy and security are the guiding principles of ProtonMail, and now the company is expanding beyond email. The company has launched a beta version of ProtonCalendar, a privacy-focused alternative to Google Calendar. ProtonMail claims that this is the "first fully encrypted calendar app", and says it offers a viable alternative to the companies (i.e. Google) that "companies snoop on your calendar and use that information to inform their advertising". Protected by end-to-end encryption, data in ProtonCalendar is kept completely private. Writing about the new beta, ProtonMail says: "It's no secret that we're creating privacy-focused alternatives to the online services you… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

