Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Huawei says it will generate a record $122 billion in annual revenue despite US sanctions

Business Insider Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Huawei says it will generate a record $122 billion in annual revenue despite US sanctions· Huawei says it is likely to report a record annual revenue of $122 billion (850 billion yuan) for 2019.
· In a New Year's Eve message to employees, Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu reported the figure, which he said would represent an 18% increase on its annual revenue for 2018.
· The world's largest manufacturer of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney Surpasses Record $10 Billion at Global Box Office [Video]Disney Surpasses Record $10 Billion at Global Box Office

Disney Surpasses Record $10 Billion at Global Box Office. With the recent $920 million success of 'Frozen II,' Disney has officially become the first studio to gross $10 billion at the global box..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Monstrous Black Hole Breaks Record for Largest One Ever Observed [Video]Monstrous Black Hole Breaks Record for Largest One Ever Observed

The newly-discovered black hole is 40 billion times the mass of our sun! Located in the Abell 85 cluster 700 million light-years from Earth, researchers say it's so big, we may be able to image it..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Ban Couldn’t Stop Huawei From Making Record $122 Billion In 2019

Huawei’s rotating chairman Eric Xu has told the employees in a message that the Chinese tech giant earned a whopping $122 billion (850 billion Chinese yuan) in...
Fossbytes

Huawei’s revenue hits record $122B this year despite U.S. sanctions, forecasts ‘difficult’ 2020

Huawei reported resilient revenue for 2019 on Tuesday as the embattled Chinese technology group continues to grow despite prolonged American campaign against its...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.