Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Syd Mead, concept artist behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron,' dies at 86

engadget Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Futurist and artist Syd Mead has passed away at 86 due to complications from lymphoma. Even if you don't know his name, you've probably felt his impact on Hollywood, especially on the science fiction genre. Mead designed Blade Runner's world and tech...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Syd Mead: 'Pivotal' Blade Runner designer dies

The artist and designer was praised for his "singular ability to visualise the future".
BBC News

Blade Runner artist and futurist designer Syd Mead dies at 86

Blade Runner artist and futurist designer Syd Mead dies at 86
Polygon

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnnyFocal

Jon Thompson Syd Mead, Visionary Conceptual Artist Behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron', Dies at 86 https://t.co/41TW2AEQUQ 16 seconds ago

MalikonIce

Ozymandias RT @engadget: Syd Mead, concept artist behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron,' dies at 86 https://t.co/28chBuKALD https://t.co/B6BssxEAdq 7 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Syd Mead, concept artist behind ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Tron,’ dies at 86 Futurist and artist Syd https://t.co/9ZlzSibSEZ 12 minutes ago

luis2010

Luis Valencia Syd Mead, concept artist behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron,' dies at 86 https://t.co/kB1mD5EVzb 12 minutes ago

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen Syd Mead, concept artist behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron,' dies at 86 https://t.co/PMneCjkodp via @ric9871ric… https://t.co/ca0OfdWPaL 16 minutes ago

techrdv

Tech Rendezvous Syd Mead, concept artist behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron,' dies at 86 https://t.co/mJb0aqJcVg https://t.co/Eb4gyTVJHh 17 minutes ago

MingBlueTeaCup

M. Syd Mead, concept artist behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron,' dies at 86 | Engadget https://t.co/aDO9gVbaHN 18 minutes ago

nswint

Noah Swint Syd Mead, concept artist behind 'Blade Runner' and 'Tron,' dies at 86 https://t.co/fS3vBTHLEg 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.