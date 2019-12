Elena Klimenteva RT @businessinsider: Samsung is taking a page out of Apple's playbook by opening stores across the US. Here's how retail spaces from the co… 11 minutes ago plugilo Samsung is taking a page out of Apple's playbook by opening stores across the US. Here's how retail spaces from the… https://t.co/1T1mzPKKlD 19 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Samsung is taking a page out of Apple's playbook by opening stores across the US. Here's how retail spaces from the… https://t.co/QO6yDPS6S1 29 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Samsung is taking a page out of Apple's playbook by opening stores across the US. Here's how retail spaces from the… https://t.co/OBch0YJ2jf 29 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva Samsung is taking a page out of Apple's playbook by opening stores across the US. Here's how retail spaces from the… https://t.co/h27xQ1ADlX 30 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Samsung is taking a page out of Apple's playbook by opening stores across the US. Here's how retail spaces from the… https://t.co/AC8ZtZNu14 30 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Samsung is taking a page out of Apple's playbook by opening stores across the US. Here's how ret… https://t.co/8h5xmBpxOe 30 minutes ago Business Insider Samsung is taking a page out of Apple's playbook by opening stores across the US. Here's how retail spaces from the… https://t.co/RsXj2khV17 32 minutes ago