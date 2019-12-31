Global  

Facebook removes misleading HIV drug ads

BBC News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
It follows pressure from LGBTQ groups and health organisations.
Ads on Facebook Make False Claims About Anti-HIV Drugs [Video]Ads on Facebook Make False Claims About Anti-HIV Drugs

Ads on Facebook have been spreading misinformation about anti-HIV drugs claiming harsh side effects despite counter evidence.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published


Facebook reverses course after backlash, deciding to remove ads about a HIV-prevention drug that were called 'factually inaccurate' and a risk to public health

Facebook reverses course after backlash, deciding to remove ads about a HIV-prevention drug that were called 'factually inaccurate' and a risk to public health** · *Facebook has begun removing ads that have been criticized for promoting false information regarding an HIV-prevention drug, as the company continues to...
Business Insider

Facebook finally pulls down ‘false’ ads attacking PrEP

Facebook has begun to pull down “misleading” adverts targeting users of HIV-preventing PrEP drugs, after strong criticism from HIV charities. A coalition of...
PinkNews

