iPad mini 5 catches $40 discount, returning prices to Amazon all-time lows

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Amazon is currently taking *$40 off* Apple’s iPad mini 5, bringing the Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB model down to *$639 shipped*. You’ll also find this deal over at B&H. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Nearly every other retailer is charging full price at this time.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

more…

--------------------

