Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lands’ End Great Winter Event takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 40% off your order

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Lands’ End Great Winter Savings Event offers *up to 60% off* select styles and an *extra 40% off* your order with promo code* NEWYEAR* at checkout. Find great deals on outerwear, accessoires, sweaters, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Insulated Slip On Chelsea Duck Boots are on sale for* $55* and originally were priced at $100. These boots are waterproof and have a rigid outsole to promote traction. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and its slip-on design adds convenience when heading out the door. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post Lands’ End Great Winter Event takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 40% off your order appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Rain will slowly turn over to snow today as temperatures slowly fall through the 30s. The wind will be picking up and many of us will see 1-3" by the end of the day. Snowfall will begin to taper off as..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:19Published

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

A flood watch is in effect for most of the NBC26 viewing area. Skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with calm winds and temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Clouds will be rapidly..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zappos takes an extra 20% off Nike, Sorel, adidas, UGG, more + free shipping

Zappos’ Roaring ’20’s Sale takes an* extra 20% off* sale styles with code *CELEBRATE19* at checkout. You can score great deals on Nike, Sorel, adidas, UGG,...
9to5Toys

Banana Republic’s Winter Sale updates your wardrobe with extra 60% off clearance

Banana Republic’s Winter Sale offers an* extra 60% off* sale styles and *up to 50% off* sweaters, dresses, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Lands’ End Great Winter Event takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 40% off your order https://t.co/Ud34wK3e16 https://t.co/a0BKS5Tbzo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.