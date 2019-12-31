Lands’ End Great Winter Event takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 40% off your order
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Lands’ End Great Winter Savings Event offers *up to 60% off* select styles and an *extra 40% off* your order with promo code* NEWYEAR* at checkout. Find great deals on outerwear, accessoires, sweaters, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Insulated Slip On Chelsea Duck Boots are on sale for* $55* and originally were priced at $100. These boots are waterproof and have a rigid outsole to promote traction. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and its slip-on design adds convenience when heading out the door. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
