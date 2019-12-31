Missed holiday deals on Apple AirPods Pro? They’ve returned to $235 at Amazon
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Amazon is currently offering Apple AirPods Pro for *$234.98 shipped*. Also available at B&H. Down from $249, today’s offer is right at the lowest we’ve seen to date and matches our previous mention. *Note: *Currently backordered at both retailers, but you can still lock-in the discounted price now. If you missed out on picking up a pair of Apple’s latest earbuds over the holidays, now is another chance to score a discount on the coveted accessory. Bringing active noise cancellation into the mix, AirPods Pro improve upon the standard version of Apple’s earbuds with a new design rocking a customizable fit, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 4.5 hours of listening per change, or 24 hours when using the redesigned charging case. Learn more in our recent hands-on review.
