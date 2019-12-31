Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Missed holiday deals on Apple AirPods Pro? They’ve returned to $235 at Amazon

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Amazon is currently offering Apple AirPods Pro for *$234.98 shipped*. Also available at B&H. Down from $249, today’s offer is right at the lowest we’ve seen to date and matches our previous mention. *Note: *Currently backordered at both retailers, but you can still lock-in the discounted price now. If you missed out on picking up a pair of Apple’s latest earbuds over the holidays, now is another chance to score a discount on the coveted accessory. Bringing active noise cancellation into the mix, AirPods Pro improve upon the standard version of Apple’s earbuds with a new design rocking a customizable fit, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 4.5 hours of listening per change, or 24 hours when using the redesigned charging case. Learn more in our recent hands-on review.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The post Missed holiday deals on Apple AirPods Pro? They’ve returned to $235 at Amazon appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Airpods Could Become Apple’s Third Largest Product By 2021 [Video]Airpods Could Become Apple’s Third Largest Product By 2021

Airpod might become Apple’s third largest product by 2021. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:41Published

Analyst Says the AirPod Business Will Grow in 2020 [Video]Analyst Says the AirPod Business Will Grow in 2020

Analyst Says the AirPod Business Will Grow in 2020. According to Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi, 85 million AirPods could be sold next year. That translates to over $15 billion in sales for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy

If you were lucky enough to get an iPad Pro this Christmas and want to use your new Apple tablet to its fullest, both Amazon and Best Buy have discounted the...
engadget Also reported by •MacRumours.com

How Tos, Guides, and Tips for New AirPods Owners

Since their launch in 2016, Apple's AirPods have become wildly popular and are an oft-gifted item. This year, Apple debuted both the AirPods 2 and the AirPods...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •AppleInsider

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.