Allen Edmonds Winter Sale offers up to 50% off boots, dress shoes, more + free shipping

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Allen Edmonds Winter Sale updates your wardrobe with *up to 50% off* select styles of boots, dress shoes, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Sutter Mill Boots are on sale for *$250*, which is down from its original rate of $395. These boots feature an all black sleek exterior that’s timeless to wear for years to come. It also features a leather exterior that’s great for winter weather and it’s versatile to easily dress up or down. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Allen Edmond customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

