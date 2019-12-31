Global  

Take $250 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and upgrade today

9to5Toys Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Adorama via Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB in Space Gray for *$2,549 shipped*. That’s a $250 savings from the regular rate at Best Buy and other retailers, along with a match of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Year in Review: Everything Apple Introduced in 2019

2019 was a significant year for Apple, bringing new an updated three iPhone lineup, AirPods Pro with noise cancellation, the long-awaited 16-inch MacBook Pro,...
Save big on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB, now nearly $650 off (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook Pro 512GB in certified refurbished condition for *$839.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members. As a...
