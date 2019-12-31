Take $250 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and upgrade today
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Adorama via Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB in Space Gray for *$2,549 shipped*. That’s a $250 savings from the regular rate at Best Buy and other retailers, along with a match of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.
