Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 29 minutes ago )

He Jiankui and his team used the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tool to make two twin girls immune to HIV infection but did so without authorization from medical authorities. Now, Chinese state media reports that He Jiankui has been sentenced to three years in prison following a secret trial.



The post Chinese Scientist Responsible for Genetically Engineered Babies Gets 3 Years in Prison appeared first on ExtremeTech. He Jiankui and his team used the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tool to make two twin girls immune to HIV infection but did so without authorization from medical authorities. Now, Chinese state media reports that He Jiankui has been sentenced to three years in prison following a secret trial.The post Chinese Scientist Responsible for Genetically Engineered Babies Gets 3 Years in Prison appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

