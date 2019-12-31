Global  

Chinese Scientist Responsible for Genetically Engineered Babies Gets 3 Years in Prison

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Chinese Scientist Responsible for Genetically Engineered Babies Gets 3 Years in PrisonHe Jiankui and his team used the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tool to make two twin girls immune to HIV infection but did so without authorization from medical authorities. Now, Chinese state media reports that He Jiankui has been sentenced to three years in prison following a secret trial. 

News video: Chinese Scientist Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Gene-Editing Work

Chinese Scientist Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Gene-Editing Work 01:09

 He Jiankui, who claims to have created the world&apos;s first genetically edited babies, was convicted of practicing medicine without a license.

China jails 'gene-editing' scientist [Video]China jails 'gene-editing' scientist

A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world&apos;s first &apos;gene-edited&apos; babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports.

Chinese Scientist Who Genetically Edited Babies Gets 3 Years in Prison

He Jiankui’s work was also carried out on a third infant, according to China’s state media, in a new disclosure that is likely to add to the global uproar...
NYTimes.com

A scientist who genetically edited babies was just sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's how he did it and why scientists around the world are outraged.

A scientist who genetically edited babies was just sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's how he did it and why scientists around the world are outraged.** · *A Chinese court on Monday sentenced scientist He Jiankui, who claimed in 2018 that the first two gene-edited babies had been born, to three years in...
Business Insider

