Netflix claims The Witcher is already one of its most popular shows of 2019

The Verge Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Netflix claims The Witcher is already one of its most popular shows of 2019Image: Netflix

Netflix released its list of the most popular movies and TV shows of 2019 and, with the exception of Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2, every title on the list is a Netflix original.

Most notable is Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery, which Netflix declared as the most watched title in 2019. The Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starring comedy broke records when it first hit Netflix back in June, generating more than 30 million account views within its first three days. It marked the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix film in the company’s history.

Some of the other entires on the list, seen below, also saw record-breaking weekends or weeks for Netflix. A couple – including Henry Cavill’s The Witcher — only just came out.

1. Murder Mystery
2. S...
