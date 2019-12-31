Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () · Former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi chairman Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan, where he had been awaiting trial after a 2018 arrest on financial malfeasance allegations.
· In a statement, Ghosn confirmed that he was in Lebanon, where he is a citizen.
· Lebanon doesn't permit its citizens to be extradited, so Ghosn's trial in Japan...
Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He said “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied” in Japan....
Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn confirmed he fled to Lebanon, saying he wouldn't be "held hostage" by a "rigged" system, raising questions about how one of the... Reuters Also reported by •NPR •SeattlePI.com •euronews •France 24
