Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial

Business Insider Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may now be looking to put that system on trial· Former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi chairman Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan, where he had been awaiting trial after a 2018 arrest on financial malfeasance allegations.
· In a statement, Ghosn confirmed that he was in Lebanon, where he is a citizen.
· Lebanon doesn't permit its citizens to be extradited, so Ghosn's trial in Japan...
News video: Carlos Ghosn Flees To Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn Flees To Lebanon 00:32

 Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He said “guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied” in Japan....

Carlos Ghosn: Ousted Nissan boss flees to Lebanon to escape 'rigged Japanese justice system' before trial

Mystery over how 65-year-old was able to leave country while under house arrest on financial misconduct charges
Independent

Ghosn flees to Lebanon, says won't be 'held hostage' by Japan's justice system

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn confirmed he fled to Lebanon, saying he wouldn't be "held hostage" by a "rigged" system, raising questions about how one of the...
niubi

Bill Bishop RT @BradMunchen: 1) This is a thread about former Nissan/Renault Chairman, Carlos Ghosn, who managed to escape from Japan while on bail for… 46 seconds ago

asafy627

あさふぃ RT @Johnny_suputama: This story about Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is incredible. 1. Special forces unit enters Ghosn's home in Tokyo… 1 minute ago

crtrud

Craig Trudell If there’s one thing France doesn’t need right now, it’s Carlos Ghosn on the loose. @GeraldineAmiel and @Alanrkatz… https://t.co/iylujcJFMK 2 minutes ago

nytimesbusiness

NYT Business The auto executive Carlos Ghosn embodied the Lebanese dream of success abroad. Now he's back in Beirut, after an au… https://t.co/ICeZSW1St3 3 minutes ago

spacebarshift

spacebarshift Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system — and the ousted Nissan exec may n… https://t.co/90gIRiaXwj 4 minutes ago

BalajiY

Balaji Yellavalli Good, balanced piece! A culture of sycophancy in business- at one point Ghosh was like the only eligible bachelor i… https://t.co/4B0F6hmrDA 6 minutes ago

Pedro_ottoni

Dziga Vertov RT @businessinsider: Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan is a nightmare for the country's justice system https://t.co/wS2AFQtb6O 7 minutes ago

MichelReuters

Michel Rose Many in France likening Carlos Ghosn’s stunning escape from Japan to the epic French tale of revenge & mercy "The C… https://t.co/XBfRFTtJoK 8 minutes ago

