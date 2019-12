· I tested a 2020 Nissan Titan PRO-4X pickup truck, a longtime also-ran in the red-hot US full-size market.· The Nissan Titan has always had a tough time stealing buyers from Ford, Chevy, GMC, and RAM, as well as Toyota. But as pickup-truck sales have boomed, the Titan doubled deliveries in 2017 and held onto those gains in



Recent related videos from verified sources Nissan Frontier Desert Runner Design preview The name "Desert Runner" is familiar to fans of Nissan's popular mid-size pickup, the Frontier. As one of five available Frontier models, Desert Runner offers a special package of off-road style.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:35Published on November 13, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this K Dubb I drove a $50,000 Nissan Titan to see if this updated full-size pickup could take on the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverad… https://t.co/AkbaBo8EU4 2 hours ago Márcio M. Silva I drove a $50,000 Nissan Titan to see if this updated full-size pickup could take on the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverad… https://t.co/knJ90Xmf6c 3 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. I drove a $50,000 Nissan Titan to see if this updated full-size pickup could take on the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverad… https://t.co/sCkHAYOnSt 3 hours ago Márcio M. Silva I drove a $50,000 Nissan Titan to see if this updated full-size pickup could take on the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverad… https://t.co/TtXDSUy2WV 3 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. I drove a $50,000 Nissan Titan to see if this updated full-size pickup could take on the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverad… https://t.co/fbxgQBO2I0 3 hours ago Roberto Lamego RT @businessinsider: I drove a $50,000 Nissan Titan to see if this updated full-size pickup could take on the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado,… 3 hours ago Business Insider I drove a $50,000 Nissan Titan to see if this updated full-size pickup could take on the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverad… https://t.co/xLCVW7fp3z 3 hours ago Brian C. Castle @RaylaRimpson I drove my dad's Titan..when I stayed with them. It sure had some power, and all the bells and whistl… https://t.co/nGBgGotnR7 23 hours ago